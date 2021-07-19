Dave Bautista is Sexually Attracted to Coronavirus Vaccines

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista revealed a new kink this week: coronavirus vaccines. The Animal took to Twitter to express his belief in the sexiness of the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, and others. Additionally, the former WWE Champion said that he believes being vaccinated makes him sexier as well.

Public acknowledgement of Bautista's vaccine love began when one of his favorite political blogs, The Palmer Report, stated that "vaccinated is sexy," earning a retweet.

Bautista then agreed on his own behalf.

But as others began tweeting The Animal with their vaccination status, the floodgates were open, and Bautista responded to each one with proclamations of sexiness.

Now that the world is aware of Dave Bautista's sexual preference for vaccines, the question must be asked which vaccines he finds the sexiest. Is a one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine as sexy as a two-dose vaccine from Phizer? And what about AstraZeneca and other vaccines around the world? Clearly there is more to be learned on this topic and Bleeding Cool will not rest until we've exploited it for as many clickbait articles as possible.

Beginning his career as a pro wrestler, Dave Bautista has branched out, first to acting, where he became a global entertainment superstar with such roles as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and later in politics, where he has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump. Thanks in part to Bautista's war of words with the former president, Joe Biden was able to pin Trump clean in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV. But Bautista's quest to take down Trump and all of his allies didn't stop there. The Animal now squares off with Trump-supporting Republican politicians in state and national elections all over Twitter.