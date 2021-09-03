Dave Bautista Rips Kevin McCarthy Over January 6th Coverup Attempt

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Kevin McCarthy over the House Minority Leader's attempt to cover up the roles of Republican politicians in the January 6th insurrection. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for McCarthy, who he has previously taken to task for his support of Trump's lies about the 2020 election and called a "f**king lowlife Nazi."

Dave Bautista has no love for House Minority Leader and traitor to the United States Constitution, Congressman Kevin McCarthy
Bautista first took a crack at his old enemy, QAnon-loving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for threatening to punish telecommunications companies who hand over records requested by the committee conducting the investigation into the insurrection.

Bautista then became so outraged by a statement released by McCarthy decrying the investigation that he offered to bet his entire fortune that McCarthy is an opportunistic hypocrite.

According to one responder, who The Animal agrees with, the Republican attempt to intimidate companies into refusing to cooperate with the investigation amount to witness tampering.

At press time, neither Greene more McCarthy had responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

