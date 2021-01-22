Dave Bautista Blasts Kevin McCarthy Over Bad Faith Rhetoric

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista ripped into House minority Kevin McCarthy on Friday after McCarthy, in bad faith, blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for a photo of National Guard troops resting in a parking garage. Bautista called out the dishonest Congressman for his own role in lying about the 2020 presidential election results, helping to create the situation that necessitated troops in the capital in the first place.

"Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot?" McCarthy sniveled on Twitter. "They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers."

Dave Bautista, a staunch ally of Schumer and Pelosi as well as President Joe Biden, quickly responded: "If we're going to point our hypocritical little fingers than let's talk about why they're there in the first fucking place."

Bautista is referring to McCarthy's groveling support of former President Donald Trump's outright lies about election fraud and coddling of white supremacist militia groups that helped stoke anger amongst Trump's stupid and gullible base of supporters, leading to an insurrection in the Capitol building that necessitated calling in 25,000 National Guard troops for Biden's inauguration. Last night, some of the troops who were stationed inside the Capitol building were asked by Capitol Police to vacate and moved to the nearby parking garage since Congress was back in session, but after an outcry from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, the troops were brought back into the Capitol.

But that didn't stop bad-faith actors like McCarthy, who will demean themselves in any imaginable way just to stay in the good graces of former President Trump and his traitorous supporters, from attempting to use the situation to his own political advantage. Thankfully, Dave Bautista was there to intervene and set the record straight.