Dave Bautista Shoots on Donald Trump, "Marjorie Taylor @#$%face"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista once again took to Twitter to shoot on his old rival, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. Bautista has long feuded with Trump, tweeting mercilessly against the former president in the build-up to the 2020 Election PPV. With help from The Animal, Joe Biden pinned Trump clean in the main event of that PPV and proceed to throw a massive heel tempter tantrum, even provoking his followers to attack Congress and Vice President Mike Pence in hopes of changing the election results to a Dusty Finish, but Trump was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, with Biden in the White House, all of the Republicans who were fine with Trump's antics while he was President have suddenly grown very sensitive about things like rudeness on social media, deficit spending, and Presidents taking time off from work.

This week, Bautista retweeted a post by Occupy Democrats praising White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, which said:

BREAKING NEWS: Conservative reporter asks Jen Psaki, "Why is it important for President Biden to visit his Delaware residence so frequently?" Psaki responded, "Because it's his home. You like going home right? So does the President." RT if you think Jen is GREAT at her job!👏👏👏 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista then took note of a response to the retweet by one of his followers, saying:

Bautista then dropped one of his patented pearls of political wisdom:

When he visited his golf courses, hotels etc the government picked up the tab. Truth… he spent millions in taxpayers money at his own properties. What a guy! And idiots like Marjorie Taylor Fuckface are still bragging about him not taking a presidential paycheck 🙄 https://t.co/xFLssrnfk0 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

It's no surprise that Bautista included a shot at Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as well. Greene is also a longtime opponent of the former WWE Champion, featuring frequently in mixed tag team matches with Bautista and his political tag team partner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bautista has claimed in the past that Greene and her tag team partner, alleged underage sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, are inbred. This is the first time Bautista has described the Georgia Republican as a "@#$%face," though he has in the past wondered who elected "this low class skanky ho" to Congress.

Bleeding Cool remains your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets, with Dave Bautista's Twitter feed remaining the number one source on a technicality. Stay tuned as we continue to closely monitor The Animal's Twitter feed for potential clickbait art– we mean, breaking news.