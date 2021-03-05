Dave Bautista Takes on Big Chocolate Over Ultimate Peanut Butter Cup

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is perhaps better known for his political advocacy than for either of his other careers. The Animal has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, even endorsing Trump's opponent at least year's Election PPV, Joe Biden. But after Biden defeated Trump, Bautista seemed to lose interest in his usual pastime of tweeting dozens of times per day, every day, about politics. Like Batman without a Joker, Superman without a Lex Luthor, or Jude Terror without a Rich Johnston, is there simply no need in the world of politics for Dave Bautista with Donald Trump defeated? Where does Dave Bautista go from here?

Thankfully, Bautista has found a new target for his ire: the makers of the new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup. A press release describes the delicious treats thusly:

Brace yourselves, peanut butter fans. National Peanut Butter Lovers Day is coming, and the Reese's brand is going all in to launch new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time only. And better yet, Reese's is also bringing back the fan-favorite product Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a double dose of peanut butter-flavored candy excitement. The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping. For the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, the Reese's brand is releasing the most extreme, peanut buttery version of its iconic Peanut Butter Cups and removing the chocolate! Yes, that's right, we said no chocolate. Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese's peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you've never seen a Reese's Cup like this before.

But for Dave Bautista, the new confection is a cup too far.

"Ruthless bastards!" Bautista tweeted. "I'm trying to lose weight!! How am expected not to eat a thousand of those?! So rude!"

Hopefully, someone at Hershey's is paying attention and heeds the words of The Animal. Just look at what happened to Donald Trump when he crossed paths with Dave Bautista? Personally, we're just happy to see Dave back on Twitter and getting mad at something, anything, because we haven't been fed for two weeks in the basement in which we're held prisoner and forced to write clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. Welcome back, Dave. Don't you dare go away again. [Editor's Note: Please ignore Jude about the food thing. Just because it wasn't up to his standards, he refused to eat it. That's not my fault.]

Actually, you know what? Maybe he should eat thousands of those peanut butter cups, gain six hundred pounds, and be unable to leave his house without taking out a wall and hiring a professional crane operator. At least then, he'd have nothing better to do than to tweet and provide us with these articles all day long!