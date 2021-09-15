Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Tucker Carlson over a report on the Fox pundit's show reading the allegedly swollen balls of a cousin of woefully-misinformed music star Nicki Minaj. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Carlson, who he has called a "lying human squeaky toy" and whom he has threatened to put through a table. Bautista has also called Carlson the "Minister of Propaganda" and named him as one of several "pussy-grabbin' racists" associated with the former president.

Bautista took particular issue Wednesday with a report by Carlson on the swollen balls of Nicki Minaj's cousin, who, according to the rapper, experience the ball swelling after taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Swollen balls are not a known side effect of any of the vaccines. In a rare show of kindness to the Fox News host, Bautista even tried to help Carlson gain an interview with the afflicted person, though he did refer to Carlson's program as a "clown show" and "bullshit factory."

If Nicki Minaj's cousins friend is out there, give Propaganda Tuck a call. He wants to talk about your balls. People should be laughing at this fool! Wtf is going on?! #ClownShow #BullshitFactory https://t.co/6qeoi7YQlK — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Animal was soon distracted, however, by the latest news of what bizarre treatments Republican anti-vaxxers are willing to take over a safe and effective vaccine. Bautista tweeted:

At press time, neither Tucker Carlson, Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj's cousin, nor Nicki Minaj's cousin's swollen balls had responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

