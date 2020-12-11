Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: Act Like a Man For Once in Your Life

Dave Bautista called on fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump to accept the results of the 2020 election on Thursday. The Animal has long criticized the president on Twitter and even appeared in campaign ads for Joe Biden.

"#CryBabyTrump … YOU LOST #PresidentPoopyPants !!" Bautista tweeted at the president. "Act like a man for once in your life and think about your country…..never mind. Wtf am I thinking? Like @realDonaldTrump would ever think about anything other than himself. It is what it is. 43 more days of this whiny bitch."

Bautista then responded to a tweet from comedian Dana Goldberg, which said: "The Republicans lack of courage to stop Donald Trump will be haunting them for a long time. You allowed him to gain a cult following that will be almost impossible to break for any of you considering a Presidential run in 2024. His endorsement will be sold to the highest bidder."

Bautista's response: "The current @GOP seems so void of integrity that I'm sure they're more than happy to pay that price. The scary thing is how many Americans are willing to vote for these scummy sensationalistic politicians."

