Dave Bautista to MAGAts: No Vacation For You

Dave Bautista doesn't believe the MAGAts that stormed the Capitol on January 6th deserve to be allowed to take a vacation in Mexico while they await trial for their insurrection against the country. The Animal took to Twitter to express his contempt for the MAGAts, a term he uses to describe the hardcore fans of former President Donald Trump, a group colloquially known in most circles as Trumpbronies. Bautista has long feuded with Trump, a fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, even teaming up with President Joe Biden to help him defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

Bautista responded to a tweet of a CNN article reporting that a woman charged in the insurrection at the Capitol asked a judge to allow her to take a vacation to Mexico. Bautista disagrees that she should be allowed to take that vacation.

"Sickening that people died as a result of these fucking traitors deciding that they'd try to overthrow the US government, and they're charged with bullshit like misdemeanor trespassing," said Bautista. "And then bitch that they're unable to go on vacation!!" Bautista added a red-faced swearing emoji to accentuate his point.

While Bautista's decree that MAGAts should not be allowed to take vacations may seem harsh, it's important to remember that the punishment should fit the crime, and justice should be meted out fairly.