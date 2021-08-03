Dave Bautista to Tommy Tuberville: "You're Just a @#$%ing Moron"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista added a new nemesis to his rapidly growing Republican rogues' gallery this week. This time, it's Alabama's junior Senator, Tommy Tuberville, who has felt the wrath of The Animal on Twitter. Bautista lashed out at Tuberville following misleading comments made by the Senator about Democratic plans to defund the police.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: "I've heard Democrats say that they want to replace cops with social workers… If someone is attempting to break into my house, I'm not calling a social worker to come perform an evaluation to develop a treatment for the assailant." pic.twitter.com/hgtVhCuHrW — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista responded:

Oh stop!!!1 he's talking out of context. Standard GOP bullshit. 2 don't even try to act like your Pro Police after you just turned your backs on every capital police officer that fought for their lives trying to protect you. 3 you're just a fucking moron @SenTuberville https://t.co/WAKudvEEEW — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But Tuberville wasn't the only politician to earn the ire of Dave Bautista this week. Bautista also took aim at Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini for encouraging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports in the state. Bautista said:

I wonder when they write stupid shit like this if they have a list of fear mongering labels and terms that they check off as they write? I also wonder if the other side of their QAnon loving necks are screaming "Save our children! Save our children!"??? #Worthless https://t.co/yfnBHJ4Cgn — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Speaking of DeSantis, who has been one of Bautista's primary political enemies since fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer former president Donald Trump was pinned cleanly by Joe Biden at the 2020 Election PPV. Referencing the rising number of coronavirus infections and resulting hospitalizations in Florida, Bautista said:

I've seen @NikkiFried making the rounds on numerous local and National media outlets trying to give Floridians the information they need to fight this new wave of Covid. Opposed to @GovRonDeSantis on Propaganda TV "Executive Order no masks in schools".. seriously #DeathSantis ? https://t.co/ASHxQ1aACw — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool remains your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets, with Dave Bautista's Twitter page currently being the number one source. Bleeding Cool will continue to closely monitor Bautista's Twitter in hopes of finding even more material for clickbait articles, so stay tuned.