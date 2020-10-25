Dave Bautista Tweeting About Gun Control is Perfect for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, a night where the ghosts and goblins come out to walk the Earth and, well, probably to contract coronavirus and spread it amongst the ghost and goblin community. In any normal year, Halloween would be about embracing scariness, but this year, with election day coming less than a week after Halloween, do we really need additional scariness added into the mix? Luckily, we have WWE wrestler and Hollywood elite Dave Bautista to come to our rescue with a tweet.

"My fellow gun owners!" Bautista tweeted, doing his best to alleviate gun-owners' fears that a Biden victory would mean the end of gun ownership. "@JoeBiden is PRO 2ND AMENDMENT. He wants gun reform: a ban on assault rifles and a VOLUNTARY buyback of assault rifles owned. This is FAIR. This will SAVE LIVES. I don't need to overcompensate w/an AR-15. Your right to bear arms is SAFE w/ #BidenHarris2020."

Phew! Isn't that a relief? Well, maybe not if you're into AR-15s. On that front, Dave Bautista's tweets might cause more terror, rather than less. "That's all I'm trying to say," Bautista said. "Just trying to be a part of the solution. I'm confused as hell why Americans wouldn't want to get on board with trying to save the lives of AMERICANS. We're not losing anything we NEED. The arguments I've seen are purely ego-driven, not pro 2nd." He continued, "If you're weapon next to your bed is an AR you're an idiot. If someone invades your home and your running to get your AR then you're a fucking idiot. If youre in a home setting with multiple attackers and you're trying to defend yourself with an AR then you're a fucking idiot."

"Point is that contrary to Trumps continuous lies that @JoeBiden wants to abolish the 2nd Amendment, he in fact does not," Bautista said. "Where people stand on the details of his policy is not my problem. My personal stance is that if the details will save lives, I'm in."

