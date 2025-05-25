Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: david tennant

David Tennant Gets the Spotlight at MCM Comic Con London 2025 (VIDEO)

MCM Comic Con London was kind enough to release the complete David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) conversation from this weekend.

During a special Main Stage conversation at this weekend's MCM Comic Con London, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) covered a wide range of topics, from his time on Doctor Who to dropping a ten-ton tease about a possible new project on the horizon, to discussing which superheroes (and super-villains) he would love to have a chance to portray. Now, the fine folks over at MCM Comic Con have been kind enough to post the entire event on YouTube (which you can check out above). In addition, we have an official image gallery from the conversation and two highlights waiting for you below:

David Tennant Teases New Project: "Wee Announcement" in 6 Months? When asked which character from a show or series that he's a fan of that he would like to play, Tennant offered an interesting response that had a bit of a "cliffhanger" to it. "You mean that I haven't done yet? Oh well, there is, but I can't… just in case it happens. I don't want to [say]… there's something we're working on right now that hopefully will come to fruition and will answer your question. But it's too soon to say," Tennant shared, choosing his words carefully. "So hopefully I'll have an answer to your question. I just can't give it to you now. But in about… maybe in about six months, a year's time if everything were to go to plan, there may be a wee announcement."

David Tennant: Kilgrave "The Best" Supervillain; Eyeing Reed Richards – "I think in terms of supervillains, I got the best one with Kilgrave," Tennant shared regarding his choice for "big bad," referencing his role as the menacing Kilgrave in Marvel and Netflix's original Krysten Ritter-starring Jessica Jones. An interesting note is that Ritter will be reprising her role for the second season of Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again (more on that in a minute). As for who he would want to portray in terms of the "good guys," Tennant went with a role that seems like it would be a natural fit. Except that someone already has it. "In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they've gone in a different direction," Tennant said with a smile. "Although if it has to be someone, I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!