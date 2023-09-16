Posted in: AEW, Comics, Sports, TV | Tagged: Batman Day, wrestling

DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back with AEW Batman Day Portraits

AEW and DC Comics gang up to ruin Batman Day and WWE's big week by releasing portraits of AEW stars as Batman characters. Why, Tony Khan, WHY?! 😡😠😤

Looks like The Chadster's day just took a sharp turn down a bumpy road. 😡 Just when he thought it couldn't get any worse after posting a preview of tonight's AEW Collision, what does billionaire owner of AEW, Tony Khan, do? He goes and posts images of AEW stars dressed up as Batman characters on social media, just to cheese The Chadster off. Auughh man! So unfair! Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster?! 🙄

With Adam Cole as Batman and MJF as Two-Face, AEW is clearly trying to exploit the best friendship between the two tag team champions. Oh, and not to mention the subtle hint that MJF could betray his partner. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😖

Danhausen as The Riddler? Sting as The Joker? Saraya as Catwoman and Kris Statlander as Batgirl? It's clear to The Chadster that AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They're not even trying anymore, just using the cheap ploy of dressing their wrestlers as comic book characters. Shame! 😤

AEW seems to think they can co-opt Batman Day and flaunt their partnership with Warner Bros Discovery like it's a great achievement. They're trying to steal WWE's thunder after their monumental merger with UFC earlier this week, and The Chadster just won't stand for it. Tony Khan, you're gonna pay for cheesing The Chadster off like this! 😠

And let's talk about DC Comics here for a moment. In collaborating with AEW, aren't they literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back? Is that how they treat a man who has given them so much joy over the years? What happened to loyalty and respect in this business? 👎

The Chadster cannot stress enough how personal this feels. 🙍‍♂️ Last night he had another one of his recurring nightmares where Tony Khan was chasing him through a representation of Gotham City. There was an eerie fog enveloping everything, The Chadster could barely see a thing with Khan's sneering face appearing out of the shadows. "I am Batman," he hissed, dressed in an overly expensive Batman costume. After waking up in cold sweat, one thing's for sure, Tony Khan is definitely obsessed with The Chadster. 😱

This AEW-DC Comics alliance has pushed The Chadster to the edge. It's The Chadster's firm belief that the wrestling business deserves better. Along with peers like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, The Chadster will continue to unravel the inside scoop about AEW and it's vendetta against WWE and all true wrestling fans. Does Tony Khan torment these unbiased journalists as well? It wouldn't be surprising to The Chadster in the slightest. 😒

Tony Khan better brace himself because The Chadster isn't backing down. Watch this space; more balanced and objective journalism coming your way soon. Remember – no one cheeses off The Chadster and gets away with it. No one! 😎 And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

