DC History & Legacy 3-Part Doc Series in Development at HBO Max

Even with DC FanDome set to drop a wide range of news & previews in just a few weeks, it's never too early for a little DC Comics news. On Thursday, HBO Max announced that it had ordered a three-part DC documentary series from Academy Award and Emmy-nominated director, producer & showrunner Leslie Iwerks. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions, and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. With Iwerks and Mark Catalena set to co-direct, Iwerks, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are set to executive produce, with Catalena, Rachael Jerahian, and Jonathan Gabay co-executive producing. Iwerks and Catalena are set to co-direct.

"DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre-defining Super Hero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games, and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter. We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey," said Jim Lee, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, DC. "The DC Universe is vast, rich, and incredibly cool, and we're looking forward to bringing the untold stories of the characters, artists, and storytellers to life in a fresh new way," Iwerks added. Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max continued, "DC has created some of the most meaningful, culturally significant comic book characters that have defined a generation and truly impacted people's lives. We are thrilled to take fans behind the scenes and give them a never-before-seen look into the company and creators behind this iconic universe."

"We hope to do these iconic heroes justice by joining forces with HBO Max as we dive deep into the DC Universe's super powerful, rich history and create the definitive behind-the-scenes documentary," said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. " Mark Catalena, co-executive producer and co-director quote: "The geeks have inherited the earth. By revealing the personal inspirations from those who have crafted this expansive universe, we hope viewers will understand why this modern mythology matters so much to people," followed Catalena.