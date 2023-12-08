Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, Maxwell Lord, Sean Gunn

DC Studios' Gunn & Safran Reportedly Tap Sean Gunn for Maxwell Lord

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU has reportedly found its Maxwell Lord in Sean Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" films).

If reports are correct, then DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU have found its Maxwell Lord – and it's someone very familiar with Gunn on a personal & professional level. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Sean Gunn (Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" films) has been cast in the role of the evil businessman (recently portrayed by Pedro Pascal in the Gal Gadot-starring Wonder Woman 1984). Now, where this gets interesting is when you consider what overall role Lord could play in the DCU – could we be looking at an evil version of the MCU's Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), where he has storyline threads across the films and series? Created by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis & Kevin Maguire, the character first debuted in 1987's Justice League #1. Once thought an ally of the Justice League, Lord eventually took a turn into "big bad" territory – especially when it came to Superman, Batman & Wonder Woman (leading to a bit of a neck-twisting moment for Lord at one point). Another interesting point is that the character was granted the ability to control the minds of others (but not without paying a price – thus, the nose bleeds) – adding to the bigger role that Lord could play.

DC Studios/DCU "Gods and Monsters" Update in January 2024?

Since the big reveal earlier this year, we've had a number of updates – including some major casting news on the Superman: Legacy front and confirmation that Creature Commandos will still be hitting its 2024 mark. But could the really big updates be coming our way in a little more than two months – when we've reached the one-year anniversary of "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters"? Just to be clear? This is pure speculation – but January 31, 2024, seems like it would be a great date for a massive update along the lines of the original rollout.

I know that a lot of folks would assume that would be a good time to roll out "Chapter 2" and I wouldn't be shocked if something along those lines would happen. But with the double impact of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes and other factors, I could imagine "DC Studios Day" would be perfect for an updated rundown. With Superman: Legacy, you could roll out costume design looks, a snippet or two from the script, possible additional casting news – things like that. For Creature Commandos, a quick 30-second teaser would go a long way to keeping the masses happy.

When it comes to the other films & series in the lineup, announcements about writers, directors & cast members, loglines/official overviews, key art posters, and more would also go a long way. One piece of advice – take or leave it? Gunn's video presentation introducing viewers to "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" was a perfect way to present a lot of important information in a way that was both informative and heartfelt – it was clear that Gunn was wearing his geek heart on his sleeve for that one.

