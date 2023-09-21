Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peter safran, warner bros discovery

DC Studios Primary Prod Hub Set for Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC Studios will get a permanent production hub in the expansion of the UK's Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Warner Bros. Discovery has some big plans in play to expand its U.K.-based television & film studio Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden – an expansion that would see the facility grow by an additional 400,000 square feet of production & support space and an additional 10 stages. To put that in perspective, the total number of stages will increase from 19 to 29 in total – with the overall facility space increasing from 1.14 million square feet to 1.78 million square feet. And guess who should be really excited to hear that the ground-breaking will kick off in 2024, with 2027 eyed for completion? James Gunn & Peter Safran, whose DC Studios will be getting a primary production hub at Leavesden (with the co-heads expected to consult on the new facilities). Developed in consultation with Three Rivers District Council & Watford Borough Council, the expansion is expected to create 4000 jobs across the UK – with the studio's contribution to the U.K. economy expected to grow by £200 million-plus (with the total production value at Leavesden estimated to be £600 million-plus annually).

DC Studios: Gunn Announces Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho.

