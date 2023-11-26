Posted in: Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, opinion, peter safran, preview, superman legacy

DC Studios: Will January 2024 Bring Big "Gods and Monsters" Updates?

January 31, 2024, marks the one-year anniversary of DC Studios' "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters." Could that be a big day for DCU updates?

On November 1, 2022, the DCU officially – and began. That's when James Gunn & Peter Safran officially began their run as co-CEOs/co-chairmen of DC Studios – and that's when the speculation over what exactly a "new DCU" would mean shifted into overdrive. Three months later, Gunn & Safran would off a whole lot of answers – unveiling their first programming slate on January 31, 2023, entitled "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters." On the film side, we have Superman: Legacy (written & directed by Gunn and set for July 2025), The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. On the television side, 2024 will bring the animated Creature Commandos; in addition, "Peacemaker" universe series Waller, "Green Lantern" series Lanterns, "Wonder Woman" prequel series Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold were also announced.

In addition, it was announced that Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, Christal Henry & Tom King were members of a writers' room working on expanding the new DCU with potential film & television projects. Since that time, we've had a number of updates – including some major casting news on the Superman: Legacy front and confirmation that Creature Commandos will still be hitting its 2024 mark. But could the really big updates be coming our way in a little more than two months – when we've reached the one-year anniversary of "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters"? Just to be clear? This is pure speculation – but January 31, 2024, seems like it would be a great date for a massive update along the lines of the original rollout.

I know that a lot of folks would assume that would be a good time to roll out "Chapter 2" and I wouldn't be shocked if something along those lines would happen. But with the double impact of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes and other factors, I could imagine "DC Studios Day" would be perfect for an updated rundown. With Superman: Legacy, you could roll out costume design looks, a snippet or two from the script, possible additional casting news – things like that. For Creature Commandos, a quick 30-second teaser would go a long way to keeping the masses happy.

When it comes to the other films & series in the lineup, announcements about writers, directors & cast members, loglines/official overviews, key art posters, and more would also go a long way. One piece of advice – take or leave it? Gunn's video presentation introducing viewers to "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" was a perfect way to present a lot of important information in a way that was both informative and heartfelt – it was clear that Gunn was wearing his geek heart on his sleeve for that one.

