DC's Legends of Tomorrow Preview: Charlie's Supernatural Hall Pass

DC's Legends of Tomorrow comes storming back to The CW this week and when it does, Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in Vancouver and crossing over with a righteously popular CW series known for its "Baby" (or are they?). In an exclusive clip released by EW, we learn a secret about Charlie we never saw coming (and one about 50% of the show's viewership would side with): Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester would definitely be her "hall pass." For an episode that dives into some pretty dark family issues between Charlie and her homicidal sister Atropos, Richardson-Sellers appreciated the bit of fun they were able to sneak in: "It's a little Easter egg for the audience. We kind of end up battling in this world, which has got all of these set props from Supernatural, which was so fun. We actually shot the Supernatural stuff on Halloween as well, so we had a lot of fun with that. It adds a little bit of lightness to what is a very, very dark story."

Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer confirmed during an earlier interview that it was and wasn't Baby we were looking at in the images initially released. First, the car itself isn't the one from the series but a replica that was built by a fan. As for the scene itself? Sorry, but in the Legends world, Supernatural is as much a television show as it is in ours: "From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I'm kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans."

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 9 "Zari, Not Zari": MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

Entertainment Weekly