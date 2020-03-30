Television productions across the pop culture landscape have been feeling the impact from the coronavirus pandemic – with networks, cable, and streaming services already feeling the ripple effects from the waves of shutdowns. From season finales being pushed to later this year to other premieres (like BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve) being moved up to compensate for early-ending series. The CW was one of those networks hit, and now they've released a revised March/April schedule for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Roswell, New Mexico, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Katy Keene, In the Dark, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Supergirl.

Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash fans may be set, but if you're a fan of Archie Andrews, Barry Allen, or Kate Kane, you still have a few weeks to go before you see their faces in new adventures again. If you're a fan of Supernatural or Legacies, those shows aren't on the list for April – and it doesn't look like May's looking too promising, either. As for Charmed and Dynasty, you're already in the middle of your shows airing new episodes on Fridays, so it looks like you're good.

The CW series that didn't get the chance to finish their respective season run (or in the case of Supernatural, series run) will resume production once the healthy green-light is given.

Legends of Tomorrow, Flash, and More CW Releases Revised Schedule

Monday, March 30

8 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico s02e04 "Good Mother"

Wednesday, April 8

9 p.m.: Nancy Drew s01e17 ""The Girl in the Locket""

Wednesday, April 15

8 p.m.: Riverdale s04e17 "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town"

Thursday, April 16

8 p.m.: Katy Keene (original episode)

9 p.m.: In the Dark (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, April 21

8 p.m.: The Flash s06e16 "So Long and Goodnight"

9 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow s05e08 ""Zari, Not Zari""

Sunday, April 26

8 p.m.: Batwoman s01e17 "A Narrow Escape"

9 p.m.: Supergirl s05e17 ""Deus Lex Machina""