DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E11 The Final Frame Images Released

Even with the show itself not returning to The CW until August 8, DC's Legends of Tomorrow still keeps finding ways to make news. Over the weekend, cast members Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Nick Zano & Matt Ryan, and EPs Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu landed at Comic-Con@Home to drop some big Season 7 news and a new Season 6 trailer (more on that in a minute). Then fans learned from Shimizu that Episode 702 "The Need for Speed" (written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn and directed by Alexandra La Roche) has officially started production. Now, it's time for preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for "The Final Frame", an episode filled with wedding planning gone wrong… a date gone wrong… and… well… some bowling gone wrong. Hmmm… definitely an episode with a whole lot of wrongs that our Legends will have to make right:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11 "The Final Frame": STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what's going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

Over the past weekend at the show's virtual convention panel, it was confirmed that production has just broken the second episode of the seventh season and is now breaking the 100th episode. Next, viewers learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find out heroes stranded in one particular time & place- no time or space travel whatsoever (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who).

But perhaps the biggest news? Matt Ryan's John Constantine will be leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the new trailer for the series' return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

