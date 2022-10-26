DC's Stargirl Releases Season 3 Ep. 9 "The Monsters" Preview Images

With tonight's episode of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, we find The Shade (Jonathan Cake) & Pat (Luke Wilson) looking to stay alive in the Shadowlands (no thanks to Todd/Obsidian's (Tim Gabriel) power), Courtney (Bassinger) desperately attempting to help someone close keep control of their powers before things get even worse, and that's not even close to what's in store. And that's just this week's episode. But if you're interested in looking ahead, we now have preview images to go along with the overview for S03E09 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters." Following that, we have an official overview of the interestingly titled "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer."

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 3

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 8 "Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two": DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 9 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters": CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney's confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Wilson, Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer": THE AFTERMATH – Courtney and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike and Jakeem forces Pat and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Osmanski) and Larry (Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Armaganian directed the episode written by Robinson & Streitz.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.