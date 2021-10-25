DC's Stargirl S02E12 Preview: Courtney Recruits for Eclipso Showdown

Heading into this week's penultimate episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team barely have time to process The Shade's (Jonathan Cake) sacrifice- not when a showdown with Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) is so close at hand. Now while Pat (Luke Wilson) looks to keep Rick (Cameron Gellman) safe and the mystery behind Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) and Thunderbolt (voice of Jim Gaffigan) deepens, Courtney looks to gather a team to fight the darkness once and for all (even from the unlikeliest of places). All of that and more is on display in the following preview images, episode overview, and preview for "Summer School: Chapter Twelve":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 12 "Summer School: Chapter Twelve": THE GREATER GOOD — With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places. Meanwhile, Mike's (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman). Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.