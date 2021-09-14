DC's Stargirl Season 2 E06 Preview: An Injustice Society/JSA Showdown

Welcome back to our weekly look at the second season of The CW's DC's Stargirl, and from what we can tell from the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Summer School: Chapter Six"? Cindy (Meg DeLacy) is done with the recruiting (for now, but keep an eye on Trae Romano's Mike). Now it's time to take her ISA right at Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and her JSA. Oh, and in case there was any doubt? With an Eclipso-fueled Cindy in charge, this ISA means deadly-serious business.

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 "Summer School: Chapter Six": THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.