DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 10 Images: A Time To Regroup, A Time To Act

If you're reading this, then that means you're a fan of The CW's DC's Stargirl. That also means you're aware of the bad news that broke earlier today. That the Brec Bassinger-starring, EP Geoff Johns-created DCU series will end its run with the current third season, another casualty of the network's new owners changing the direction of The CW. "Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart," Bassinger said in a statement when the news was first announced. But even with the end much closer than anyone had expected, we still have the matter of the final season to cover. And that's what we have for you below, as our updated rundown on the final season now includes images for S03E10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer."

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 9 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters": CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney's confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Wilson, Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer": THE AFTERMATH – Courtney and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike and Jakeem forces Pat and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Osmanski) and Larry (Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Directed by Andi Armaganian and written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Monreal, Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.