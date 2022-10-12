Dead Boy Detectives Casts Michael Beach, Joshua Colley & Lindsey Gort

Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives is welcoming some new additions to the streaming series cast, with Michael Beach (Dahmer: Monster), Joshua Colley (Senior Year), and Lindsey Gort (All Rise) all set to take on key recurring roles. The series is set to offer a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Dead Boy Detectives hails from co-showrunners Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz ("Arrowverse), Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol), Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. (Deadline Hollywood reported first & exclusively)

Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, and Lukas Gage as Cat King. Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. "I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun," Yockey said in a statement back in April when news of the series order was first announced.