Dead Boy Detectives: Yockey Praises Ruth Connell's Nightmare Nurse

Dead Boy Detectives EP & co-showrunner Steve Yockey wanted everyone to know just how good Ruth Connell's Nightmare Nurse is in the series.

Three months after we learned that production had wrapped on Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming Netflix series adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives, things have been pretty quiet. But just to be clear, that's something we've gotten accustomed to with the production. So when Yockey has something to say about the series on social media, it hits our radar pretty hard and gets our attention. And this time around, Yockey keeps it short & sweet when it comes to what viewers can expect from Ruth Connell's Nightmare Nurse – and yeah… we're excited!

Here's a look at Yockey's tweet singing Connell's praises from earlier today and Connell's response – followed by a look at what we know about the Netflix series so far:

Haven't tweeted about the show much (yet!) but @RuthieConnell is just so fucking good, y'all. ☠️☠️🔎 — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) July 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Staying on Twitter has been made worth it….. Can't thank you enough for the chance to be the Night Nurse ❤️#DeadBoyDetectives 🖤 https://t.co/a0KWK1piYV — Ruth Connell ♛ (@RuthieConnell) July 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives

Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Nightmare Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly as Litty, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Happy New Year folks! Here's our absolutely killer roster of directors for Season One. ☠️☠️🔍 @DCComics @hbomax #DeadBoyDetectives Lee Toland Krieger

Glen Winter

Cheryl Dunye

Andi Armaganian

Amanda Tapping

Pete Chatmon

Richard Speight pic.twitter.com/04w2H1HcFS — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) January 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

