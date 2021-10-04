Demon Slayer Anime Series and Movie Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

The widely popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc (in additional languages) & the record-breaking global phenomenon Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train comes to Crunchyroll subscribers for the first time starting today.

The series and film will be available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese in English-speaking countries; and in Spanish and Portuguese in Latin America — both in subtitles and dubs. The series will also be available in French-, German- and Russian-speaking countries as well as the Nordics. The film will also be available in French- and Russian-speaking countries as well as the Nordics.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series premiered in 2019 and is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation in Japan. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man, Tanjiro, in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is directed by Haruo Sotozaki featuring the original story by Koyoharu Gotoge with screenplay and animation production by studio ufotable. Set after the events of the television series, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke embark on a new mission. Together with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, they investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

The critically acclaimed Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train earned over $470 million globally at the box office becoming the #1 film worldwide in 2020, the first non-Hollywood, non-U.S. film to achieve this. The film opened in the U.S. and Canada on April 23 as the #1 Foreign-Language film debut in U.S. box office history and hitting #1 at the box office the second week of release, earning more than $49 million+ to date.

For more information, visit demonslayer-anime.com and follow the official Facebook and Twitter.