Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E03 Review

The third episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "What Are You?", felt like the beginning of big trouble for our slayers. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu have managed to successfully infiltrate the three biggest houses of the Entertainment District in hopes of finding Tengen's wives. Not much really happened in this episode, but it was a necessary and impressive slow-burn build-up of momentum as well as suspense as even larger dangers loom.

At the end of the last episode, Inosuke managed to find Makio's room (one of Tengen's wives) and after getting a bad feeling he storms in. Having felt him approach, The hidden demon in the room immediately takes Makio into the upper floor and starts running away making it impossible for Inosuke to properly track them and wreak havoc in the home. Even though annoying, I like the slow build-up and how it shows how life can interfere with a slayer's skills, in this regard Inosuke's uncanny skill to track demons, which we have seen before is pretty accurate.

On his end, Zenitsu has hit jackpot… and not in a good way. He tries using his hearing to catch any sounds out of place. After rushing toward a crying girl he stumbles into the room of Warabihime, the Oiran, who had asked the girl to clean the mess. He realizes exactly the problem as soon as she materializes behind him and it is not just a regular demon. Zenitsu abandons his terror almost immediately when she hurts the little girl and he holds her hand back. This little gesture despite not being the greatest, still shows how much Zenitsu has grown as a slayer and how much more courageous he has become. Courage is not about not having any fears at all, but about rising above and still facing it head-on.

We get some background almost immediately and realize exactly who Warabihime truly is: an upper-rank demon by the name of Daki who has bullied many girls into escaping or committing suicide. We see when the madam of the house confronted her for it a couple of days before the infiltration, after hearing stories as a child of a very beautiful and mean Oiran like Warabihime making an appearance every few years. This leads to her death, but we see Muzan make an appearance to warn Daki of Demon Slayers on her trail.

The tone and music this season along with the animation have been fantastic to set up an air of horror and suspense. I am enjoying the darker feel of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc. I think it is one of those mangas that truly benefited from being animated. It has definitely added so many layers and then found ways to effectively build upon it. The pacing feels just perfect and much faster than the first season— granted, we already have been introduced to the characters and the world, so that helps in moving things along faster. In the next episode, things are sure to pick up as Daki seems to kidnap Zenitsu after he wakes up.

