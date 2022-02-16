Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E11 Review

The final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "No Matter How Many Lives", has finally arrived, and even though we are sad it was a fantastic way to end an amazing season. This arc has definitely been the flashiest season yet, just like our favorite Flamboyant Hashira. The beautiful animation, the music, and a wonderfully paced storyline that kept you on your tippy-toes definitely raised the bar and left viewers wanting more.

With no time to waste, the episode takes off exactly where it left off: Tanjiro, Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu managed to behead Daki and Gyutaro, successfully ending Upper Moon 6. However, Gyutaro managed to activate his power at the last minute wreaking havoc for miles. Though as things slow down while everything goes to hell, we see Nezuko fall out of her box and use her blood demon art to overtake Gyutaro's flames with hers'. Suddenly Tanjiro wakes up and he is okay, with no poison or hole in his throat. Turns out Nezuko can burn the poison and she saves Tengen and Inosuke.

After confirming his friends are okay, Tanjiro sets off to find the demons' heads. He finds them arguing as they are dying and calling each other names as they are scared to die. I think this was the most heartbreaking backstory to any of the demons so far. Once again I was blown away by how much more it made me feel to see it play out than when I first read it. While it does not excuse their behavior, it made the viewer understand a bit as to why they acted how they did. I wonder if grief or having a shitty life has any correlation with being able to handle turning into a demon. As we have seen before not everyone can survive Muzan's blood. It was nice that Tanjiro intervened and kept them from saying things that would hurt each other more. I guess Daki's cries reminded him of Nezuko earlier when she lost control. While I could use a little less religious undertones, it was very nice to see them reunite in the afterlife.

I will totally admit: this episode nearly got 10/10 simply because of the little hints of what is to come in the next few arcs. Seeing how beautiful Douma already looks had me feeling torn. I am so glad we got to see him, even as a flashback. And after the announcement of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the teaser images of Muichiro and Mitsuri, the presence of Obanai at the end of the episode made me scream with happiness as it made it more real. Something I truly loved about the manga was how much they made me hate the hashiras when they were first introduced, but as the story unfolds and I got to meet them I was enthralled by each of them. They are all so special and precious and my favorites in different ways… it is like picking which I like more between puppies and kitties.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc was definitely a flashy blast. I already loved Tengen and it made him even more impressive than I could ever imagine he would be. The animation was off the charts and freaking stunning, even more so in step with the score which just got better as it went along. I love the nods to the characters with the melodies, although Kyojuro's theme will forever be a favorite. The story itself was a focused, centralized one but the pacing in which it was told was what brought it to life. I feel the play with time and flashbacks are what tied it all together and made it pop. The bars have been raised and I definitely cannot wait for the next season and see Mitsuri finally kick ass on screen.

