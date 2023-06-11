Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, preview, season finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Heads to New York for Season Finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is taking over a billboard display in New York City's Times Square on the evening of Saturday, June 17th.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is fast approaching the climax of the "Swordsmith Village Arc" this season. To mark the special occasion for one of the most popular anime series out there, Crunchyroll, Aniplex of America, and Aniplex, Inc. are bringing the global hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to New York City's Times Square to delight fans and stun spectators with an epic takeover that will include stunning visuals from the anime in celebration of the Swordsmith Village Arc finale that will only be available to stream on Crunchyroll on June 18.

In case you need to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, here's the official synopsis:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

The display on Times Square will go up on Saturday, June 17th, at 9 pm and will be there until 10 pm. If you look at the silhouettes on the photo, you'll see what characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will looking down on you in the middle of New York City next Saturday. You can think about all the mean and vicious demons Tanjiro kills in the course of the series and then think about the sad and tragic backstories they always have in flashbacks as they fade away forever. Then you can stream the finale.

