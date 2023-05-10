Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 5 Review Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc "Bright Red Sword" proves how the anime raises the bar on fight scenes.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "Bright Red Sword," was a perfect example of how the anime raises the bar when it comes to fights. Demon Slayer consistently shows it is second to none when it comes to animated battles – and this season is no different.

Muichiro not only stopped to save Kotetsu but took him on a run to get to Kozo, another swordmaker who is currently working on Muichiro's sword. The maker confesses to the Mist Hashira that Tanjiro had asked him to be compassionate with the Hashira. As always, even when not there, Tanjiro always makes it a point of being the best boi. Before getting to the maker's shack, Muichiro catches on to Gyokko, who is in the mood to show a very Hannibal-esque sculpture made of dying villagers. It was a pretty fucked up visual, to be honest. Very reminiscent of real artists discussing the meaning behind their art, and this made it much more disturbing. Even more so with the added blood demon art that quickly gained over the Hashira and actually gets to trap him in a floating bubble of water.

On her end, Mitsuri made her way to the village and did not waste any time destroying the demon fishes created by Gyokko. Her sword is so different, and I love seeing her in action. I have waited for this moment for so long. She is so precious and manages to get to the chief of the village right on time while finishing the demon who had him in his grasp in the blink of an eye. Of course, anime would not be anime if we did not have the elderly perv, so great job.

As for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya, we get to see Nezuko manage to escape carrying a passed-out Tanjiro, who wakes up at the right moment before she is hit by lightning from one of Hantengu's demons. After being blown away by one of their powers' Nezuko wakes up and holds on to Tanjiro's sword and bleeds on to it. While doing so, she uses her blood demon art and turns his sword red. At that moment, Tanjiro uses the fire, and his scar transforms much like the unknown man in his memories, and he manages to behead Sekido, Urogi, and Karaku using his Hinokami Kagura. As he turns he realizes Genya has beheaded Aizetsu, but loses his breath as he notes that Genya now looks like a demon himself.

This was definitely an exciting episode, and as always, it is a pleasure watching Demon Slayer battles unfold. The animation and the colors used usually make them look out of this world. It was great to finally see Tanjiro be able to pretty much end this demon by himself much faster than in previous times. I cannot wait to see how Muichiro will be getting out of the pickle he currently finds himself in, and… aaah, Genya, what the faaack??? I am so pumped for this season now.