Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser: Things Are Getting Flamboyant in 2021

After re-watching the anime this past week, it came as a wonderful surprise that Demon Slayer has been renewed for Season 2 later this year, 2021. The upcoming Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) will take place after the movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train– where Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu joined the Fire Pillar Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku in finding out if there really is a demon behind the events on the Mugen Train- with key art and a teaser released via Twitter this morning.

In the upcoming season of Demon Slayer, things are about to get quite flamboyant as our three slayers-in-training go on a mission with the fuchsia-eyed Sound Hashira this time, Tengen Uzui. He is investigating disappearances across the Entertainment District and has lost contact with one of his informants and wives. This is a fantastic arc filled with lots of action, where we get to meet Tengen and fall for him the same way we did for Giyuu, Shinobu, and Rengoku before him. No matter how flamboyant he tries to be, he still shows so much care putting his life at risk consistently to ensure the safety of those he cares about.

The Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer is definitely one of my favorites and I cannot wait to see how this story unfolds. While I hated each Hashira when they were first introduced, as you get to know them you get to understand where they are coming from and care for each character. Tengen and his wives were no different, I wonder how their relationship will play on screen and I hope it does not get changed– they all love Tengen so much and the way they each care about Hashira shows he is a special guy. I am also looking forward to seeing Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dress as maidens to get into the entertainment houses and gather information. But most of all, we finally get to see the next Upper Moon… or two. This dynamic is quite different than the one Tanjiro encountered prior and might resemble his and Nezuko's the most.