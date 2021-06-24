Dexter: Michael C. Hall Talks Finale Frustration; Reveals Return Date?

While writer Scott Reynolds still has us wondering what's on the other side of that door, it appears series star and executive producer Michael C. Hall may have clued us in on when we can get our answer. In case you're wondering what we're talking about, we're talking about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Hall's Showtime return to Dexter. Earlier, Reynolds shared a look at director & EP Marcos Siega and Steadicam Operator Tom Schnaidt in the middle of filming- along with a ten-ton killer tease line: "Can't wait for you all to see what's on the other side of the door…". But then we came across Hall's interview with Times Radio's Phil Williams, where the Six Feet Under actor offers his thoughts on the original finale, an update on production on the series return, a response on if there could be more returns after this, and… the premiere date?!

Hall Understands the Series Finale Frustration: "I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people," Hall explained. "But that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy. I totally support what happened, the choice he makes at the end, but as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapor at that point, so I get it."

On How the Current Production Is Going- And a Premiere Date?!: "We have about five weeks to go, I think the whole shoot would have taken five months. It's basically like we're filming it as a 10-hour movie. It will be ten episodes, premiering at least in the States on Showtime on November 7." So that would make it a Sunday, which is definitely a day of the week that would work for the cable network since it premiere on a Sunday (October 1, 2006). Again, take this with a ten-ton grain of salt but it's something to go on.

On the Possibility of More "Dexter": "I'm going to say… maybe."

Now for a look back at Dexter's efforts to burn his bloody bridges with the past, here's Showtime's newest teaser for the series return:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here's a look at a previously-released teaser for Dexter, showing just how loved and respected "Jim Lindsay" is around town- with the series set to return later in 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Around Town' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr5NixKgrz8)

Returning to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at Hall's Dexter Morgan looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.