Dexter: New Blood Podcast: Hall, Reynolds & More Talk Series' Impact

With only a little more than a month to go until Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, executive producer Scott Reynolds has offered up the first, return episode of the official companion podcast, Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds. And why is today so important? Because October 1st also marks the 15th anniversary of the original show's premiere. So before we spend some time in Dexter's here-and-now, the first six episodes (dropping on Tuesdays moving forward) will look back at the original series before the final six episodes focus on New Blood. And for his return broadcast, Reynolds has a pretty impressive line-up on tap.

To discuss the cultural impact that the series has had and the lasting footprint it left on the pop culture landscape, Reynolds and TV journalist guest-host Stacey Wilson Hunt are joined by Hall, showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips, and Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine to talk all things Dexter Morgan:

Here's a look/listen to what fans can expect from the podcast directly from Reynolds himself, offering an overview of what listeners can expect from Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds, available everywhere podcasts are available (including Apple Podcasts and Spotify) as well as on Showtime's YouTube Channel.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Coming Soon: Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up with Scott Reynolds | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2A0i1uxhvg&t=1s)

Hosted by executive producer and writer Scott Reynolds, "Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds" will flesh out episodes and dissect the characters and plot twists of the new series. The podcast will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access and feature special guest stars from the cast and the brilliant minds who bring the show to life, including Hall and returning cast members Jennifer Carpenter (Deb Morgan) and John Lithgow (Arthur Mitchell) as well as showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the writers, and many others.

Now let's flash ahead to the future for a look at the official trailer Dexter: New Blood, followed by a look at a who's who of who you need to know when the series premieres on November 7th on Showtime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9H1uSS_zkk)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's "Randall". The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.