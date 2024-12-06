Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin

Dexter: Original Sin Images Offer Killer Looks at Prequel Series

Paramount+ with Showtime released an impressive image gallery for Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin.

Things are heating up for Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin. In one week, the highly anticipated prequel series will premiere on streaming (network airing on Dec. 15th). In less than 24 hours, we'll be learning more about the series during Paramount's panel presentation at CCXP Brazil 2024. Right now, we have a truly impressive image gallery to pass along that offers looks at a number of the show's major players and some very interesting situations/moments – and you can find those waiting for you below after the overview for S01E01: "Original Sin":

Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Overview; Ep. 1: "Original Sin" Preview

Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1: "Original Sin" – Young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry (Christian Slater), and sister, high-school senior Deb (Molly Brown). After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny. Written by Clyde Phillips and directed by Michael Lehmann.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan (with Michael C. Hall voicing his "Dark Passenger"), Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!