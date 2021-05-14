Dexter Team Will Do AnythingTo Get That Shot- Even Play Mother Nature

We're hoping these weekly check-ins to see how things were going with series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime become a regular thing. Thankfully, it appears our new "coverage friend" writer/producer Scott Reynolds has decided to take on the role of keeping viewers involved and invested in how production is going by offering even more slices of what filming life's like. Over the past week, Reynolds has been spotlighting the teams behind the camera- here's a look.

In the first two tweets, Reynolds offers examples of just how far the team's willing to go to get the right shot every time- even if that means playing "Mother Nature" will a little man-made snow o help make that shot perfect (as you'll see in the third tweet):

Camera under an underpass getting some great #Dexter action this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/GJvfP9bT0O — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) May 14, 2021

Our #Dexter camera crew will do anything to get that shot. pic.twitter.com/dj2AQAZf5j — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) May 14, 2021

From earlier this week, here's a look at Reynolds with director Sanford Bookstaver and DP Michael Watson during day and night filming:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy4)

So for an official look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) is set to executive produce as well as direct six episodes of the season. Here's a look at who's who in Dexter's (now Upstate New York) world:

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.