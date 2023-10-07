Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, mcu, x-men

Did Loki Season 2 Just Tease Another "Doorway" to the X-Men?

When is a sliding door not JUST a sliding door? When Loki Season 2 drops a scene that got us thinking about Ms. Marvel & Sir Patrick Stewart.

Okay, here's the thing. If Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki is going to keep throwing wave after wave of multiverse stuff at us, then it's going to have to expect us to find meaning in everything we see – and we mean everything. Like how a door sliding opening could have major repercussions on the MCU as we know it. Okay, while there have been strong rumblings around (for example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), it's the season/series finale of Disney+'s Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel that drove home the point of mutants (X-Men, anyone?) appearing in the MCU. And then there's the upcoming Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman-starring Deadpool 3, which seems ready & willing to tear down the MCU walls in some very big ways.

So when we see a door with an "X" design and a light-up orb in the middle that slides open, we can't help but think about Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X's entrance to Cerebro from the Jackman-starring original films. Are we looking at another clue? An easter egg? Or both? And with what O.B. had to share (no spoilers yet) with Loki (Hiddleston) and the gang, we have a whole new multiverse wrinkle to add to the mix. Here's a look at the visual we're talking about – followed by a look back at that Ms. Marvel moment:

When Iman Vellani & "Ms. Marvel" Opened MCU Door to Mutants, X-Men

As you know, Kamala's (Vellani) powers evolved over the course of the season as more intel about them was revealed. The bangle wasn't the source of her power, just a way of activating the power that was already inside of her. Deeper into the series, Kamala's told that she's a supernatural being known as a djinn. But in S01E06: "No Normal," her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) has an even bigger reveal, telling her that there is something different in her genes… "like a mutation." At that point, you can hear the brief clip from the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song play after Bruno's comment and before Kamala responds. In honor of the comics getting in line with the MCU, we have a look at what Vellani and head writer Bisha K. Ali had to share about opening the door to mutants in the MCU (paving the way for the X-Men), what it was like holding onto the secret, and more.

Iman Vellani, Bisha K. Ali Discuss That MCU Game-Changing Moment

Describing it as the "best day of my life," head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that bringing mutants into the conversation wasn't a plan that was in play from the start. "It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]. With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." So having Kamala's genetics different from her family not only served the series' storyline but it also "fit into the logic of the wider MCU."

And what about Vellani? Well, let's just say that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's attention was clearly gotten with an all-caps email. "They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out. I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email," Vellani revealed. "I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy." And if there's one person who understands the potential ramifications of the reveal, it's the Ms. Marvel star. "People are going to lose their minds. They're going to lose everything. I did. It's truly a really big deal."

In fact, her excitement didn't exactly make filming the season an easy undertaking. "It took a really long time to film that scene because any time Matt [Lintz] would say that word, I'd start giggling. I think we got the one take. The one you see in the episode is one of two that we got where I was mildly serious," Vellani explained. "It was really, really, really difficult. I think we have so many outtakes of me just breaking because I was so excited and giddy over this." As for Ali, the game-changer was the kind of thing her teenage self could've never imagined. "I feel so excited as a viewer of my show. The Bisha teen fan girl in me is like, 'I can't believe it.' And the fact that it's Kamala — it's her. It's like her wildest dream already came true over the show [gaining powers], but then we just gave her one more bit of the dream. It's incredible. I'm overjoyed," Ali added.

