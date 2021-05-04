Disloyal Fans Come Crawling Back as WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Improve

Ratings and viewership for WWE Raw were slightly up this week as the hundreds of thousands of disloyal WWE fans who betrayed the company in its hour of need by tuning out after WrestleMania have been crawling back like the sad, pathetic losers they are. And why should The Chadster and any other true WWE fans who stuck by WWE Raw no matter what react? Is The Chadster supposed to just forgive you, bring you back into the fold, and tally your viewership in his weekly ratings report?

Well… that's exactly what The Chadster is going to do. Welcome back, friends! Now don't you ever leave again!

With that out of the way, let The Chadster run you through this week's ratings for WWE Raw. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw drew 1.872 million viewers this week, an improvement on last week's 1.774 million for sure, but not enough to bring Raw back to the level it was at right after WrestleMania. So there are still some disloyal fans out there that need to come back into the fold, and The Chadster can only offer amnesty for so long. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a .53 this week, again up from last week, but not enough for The Chadter's liking.

The second hour of WWE Raw did the best in both viewership and the 18-49 demo, with a .057 and 1.979 million viewers, taking the top spot on cable for the night. The first hour came in second place with 1.891 million viewers and a .53 in 18-49. The third hour was the lowest, showing some fans just don't love WWE enough to stick it through to the end. That hour had a .47 in 18-49 with 1.746 million viewers.

Could things have been better this week? Yes. The Chadster isn't going to lie about that. But it's an improvement, and for now, that will have to be enough. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

