Posted in: Comics, Current News, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, google

Disney Cease-and-Desist Letter Calls Out Google Over AI/IP Rights

Disney hit Google with a cease-and-desist letter, claiming "unlawful, harmful, and damaging exploitation of Disney’s copyrighted works."

Article Summary Disney issues cease-and-desist to Google over alleged AI misuse of its copyrighted characters and works.

Disney accuses Google Gemini AI of unauthorized reproduction and distribution of its iconic IP for profit.

Claims include Google's AI falsely implying Disney endorsement via Gemini-branded infringing images.

Disney demands Google halt all copyright violations and disclose any Disney content used in AI training.

"Google is intentionally amplifying the scope of its infringement, by making its infringing AI Services available across so many channels to so many consumers, flooding the market with infringing works, and reaping enormous profits and other value from its unlawful, harmful, and damaging exploitation of Disney's copyrighted works." With that, Disney's legal team made it clear in a cease-and-desist letter to Google (ahead of "The Mouse" announcing its $1B licensing deal with OpenAI earlier today) that it sees Google's training setups and services as an infringement on Disney's IP rights.

In the letter, "The Mouse" notes that there were efforts made to work with Google, but nothing has resulted from it, and that the use of its copyrighted works "has only increased" over that time period. "Google operates as a virtual vending machine, capable of reproducing, rendering, and distributing copies of Disney's valuable library of copyrighted characters and other works on a mass scale. And compounding Google's blatant infringement, many of the infringing images generated by Google's AI Services are branded with Google's Gemini logo, falsely implying that Google's exploitation of Disney's intellectual property is authorized and endorsed by Disney." To that last point, Disney contends that Google Gemini treats "Disney's valuable copyrighted characters like its own, and making them available to subscribers for a fee."

For its part, "The Mouse" is seeking to have Google cease any further violations of its copyright licenses and implement a system that blocks its IPs from being used in the future. In addition, Disney is looking for Google to reveal which copyrighted works were utilized during AI training models and to stop using them immediately. Google's "willful infringement is especially alarming because it is leveraging its dominance in generative AI and across multiple other markets to make its infringing AI Services as widely available as possible," added the letter from Disney.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!