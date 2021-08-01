Distractible, TryPod, My Dad Wrote a Porno & More Top Comedy Podcasts

Podcasts have a lot of range, from true crime to general news reports, and even the occasional improv ones, but there's a special place for comedy podcasts in my heart. I often find myself listening to them while I'm gaming or driving, or even in a meditative state while I work on some art. There are a select few that I find in my rotation of comedy podcasts that I personally choose above all the rest when I need that laugh. Below I'll be listing five comedy podcasts that I would recommend listening to as soon as possible because some good laughter is needed these days.

"Distractible": When you get three longtime friends together to tell stories and have one of them act as a judge…things get insane. On Spotify, the podcast describes itself as, "The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think."

"This Is Important": If you loved the show Workaholics, then you've probably been wondering what it'd be like to sit down with the cast and talk about anything and everything. This podcast has been a recent favorite of mine, often stopping in my tracks with the absurd and hilarious things said. The podcast is described in a short and iconic way, "Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck seriously discuss some very important topics."

"My Dad Wrote A Porno": Imagine you found out that your father wrote an erotic novel…now imagine it is as confusing in the plot as it is in sexual descriptions. For many random reasons, you'll want to listen to episode after episode and you'll become entranced by the odd story of Belinda. The podcast is described as, "Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened – but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to read it to the world in this award-winning comedy podcast. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and Alice Levine, Jamie will be reading a chapter each episode and discovering more about his father than he ever bargained for."

"The TryPod": The Try Guys from YouTube fame have more content to offer, this time in the form of a podcast full of hilarious advice, quotable moments, and more. If you have loved watching them on video, you'll love having them to listen to like I do for whatever activity or errand you have to do. The podcast is described as, "The Try Guys have swam with sharks, survived in the wild, shocked themselves with birthing simulators, and risked their lives for their videos. In this weekly podcast, they dissect their experiences as internet creators and best friends who have made a living failing upwards."

"Ladies & Tangents": I can only describe this podcast as a continuously funny and heartfelt environment to discuss the oddity of life and often rough subjects made better by the hosts, Ciara & Jeri. It's both a safe and exploratory space for audiences with some of the funniest moments I've heard on a podcast in some time. The podcast is described as, "A community for people who hate leaving the house but also want friendship. Talking about things we find fascinating or don't understand and almost certainly getting completely sidetracked along the way with well, tangents."

