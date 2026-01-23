Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Alex Kingston on How River Song Could Make Her Return

Of course, Alex Kingston would love to play River Song on Doctor Who again, and she has some ideas for how she could return from the dead.

River Song is unique among companions, keeping The Doctor on his toes with their reversed timeline romance.

Steven Moffat controls River Song's TV story, but she lives on in Big Finish audio dramas with new adventures.

Possible future Doctor Who storylines include River's 24 years with the 12th Doctor or even a 2026 Christmas Special.

River Song is one of the most popular supporting characters in Doctor Who, and Alex Kingston is more than happy to talk about the character and would love to come back to the TV series. All that would take is a phone call. On the latest episode of The Whoniverse Show, which is basically the Doctor Who talk show, Kingston gets to talk all about River Song. It's an all River Song episode, kids!

Kingston is as much of a fan of River Song as the viewers, since the character is unique in Doctor Who: she's the only (occasional) companion who's not constantly having to ask The Doctor to explain things. In fact, she's the one who gets to keep The Doctor on the back foot every time she shows up in his life, since their relationship is being lived in reverse. His first meeting with her is her last with him. She sacrifices herself so that he can meet her again in her past. Kingston revealed that David Tennant began to weep during her death scene, which took her by surprise. That's a sign of how prepared Tennant is as an actor and how far he's willing to go emotionally.

Doctor Who: The Afterlives of River Song

River Song's creator Steven Moffat (rightly) wouldn't allow anyone else to write her in the TV Series. All her appearances in the TV series make up her complete arc and have an ending. He has, however, granted permission for her to appear in Big Finish audio dramas written by other writers, which might be a sign of how much he trusts them. That's given Big Finish a chance to launch three different River song series: one from her lifetime where she gets to meet every other Doctor, namely all the living actors still playing Doctors, even Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor; solo adventures during her lifetime including teaming up with U.N.I.T.; and one where River Song is resurrected from the library to a cloned body to do the bidding of an evil tycoon that she has to vanquish. Kingston has also suggested another possible series of stories set during the 24-year single night in Derilium she spent with the 12th Doctor, since a lot can happen in 24 years.

It's possible that Moffat might grant his mate Russell T Davies permission to have River Song in the 2026 Christmas Special, though, but we're not holding our breath.

