Doctor Who: Ariyon Bakare on "The Story and the Engine," The Barber

Here's what Ariyon Bakare had to share about Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and the Engine" and his role as a mysterious barber.

This week's Doctor Who, "The Story and the Engine", features Ariyon Bakare as a mysterious barber who has taken over the Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) barbershop in downtown Lagos and keeps the customers prisoner, forcing them to feed him stories that fuel his engine. Bakare's turn is enigmatic, sinister, unpredictable, and one of the most charismatic villains in the series due to the layers he brings to his performance. He had guested on the series before under layers of prosthetics, but with his face no longer hidden here, he can show a full range of emotion as befits his tragic character. The BBC released an interview with him on his role – here are some of the highlights:

How did you come to be cast in "Doctor Who"? It came as a wonderful surprise as they approached me directly for the part. My agent called with the offer to return to the Whoniverse. I was worried that they had forgotten I had been part of the franchise before, but then they remembered I was in full prosthetic as Leandro. After my experience playing Leandro, I was delighted to step back into that world. It was an instant yes.

Were you a fan of the show before? Yeah, I was a big fan as a kid. I would collect "Doctor Who" cards that you'd get in cereal boxes. I loved the Daleks, of course, but I was also a huge fan of the Cybermen.

What do you think makes 'Doctor Who' so special? "Doctor Who" is genius because it literally built change into its story with the whole regeneration concept. More than being quintessentially British, it always stays fresh with new faces, new companions, and new creative teams. I love how it can be whatever it wants – one week, you might get a historical episode, then suddenly it's a creepy thriller, then boom – full-on sci-fi the next. But what makes it stand out is its hopefulness about people. At its heart, the show believes we can be better and that compassion and intellect matter more than violence. It's this amazing mix of wild imagination, hope, and constant reinvention that keeps fans coming back for decades.

What was it like working with Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu? You have two incredible young actors of their generation. I can only imagine that stepping into the shoes of these iconic roles, a mainstay of British culture, is quite a daunting feat. Yet together, they manage to do it with an effortless "joie de vivre," making it modern and accessible to a new generation of Whovians. I love them. Their chemistry on screen is a joy to watch. Varada's smile can melt any viewer's heart. Now, blend that with Ncuti's wit and charm, you create instant screen magic.

The TARDIS lands in Lagos, a place the show has never been before; how was this to film? What I love about this episode is its cultural depth. Inua's script is steeped in Nigerian culture; it tells a story about storytelling and the origins of stories – the power they hold to heal, educate, and inspire. The Nigerian cultural element is authentic; the barbershop serves as a hub of conversation where these stories are shared. Inua brilliantly employs old Nigerian folktales, those bedtime stories we all heard as children, and creates a timeless piece that is Nigerian in essence but universal in appeal.

For me, it demonstrates that all stories are significant; stories are not diminished by culture, race, or geography. Good storytelling is simply that – no one story is less relevant than another. In the end, it reminds us that whether across galaxies or cultures, our shared stories are what truly make us human.

What else can audiences expect to see from this episode? Hair, lots of hair.

What would it be if you had to describe the episode in one word or phrase? A time-bending Cultural Ancestral collision.

Doctor Who: The Story and the Engine premieres Saturday on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and Disney+ outside the UK.

