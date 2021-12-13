Doctor Who: BBC/BBC America Release "Eve of the Daleks" Preview Images

Much like the show itself, we've been jumping all over the timeline lately when it comes to our Doctor Who coverage. First, we looked towards the future with some comments Steven Moffat had to share about Russell T. Davies's upcoming return as showrunner. Then we went back in time with John Bishop aka Dan as he shared his video diary from the final episode of Doctor Who: Flux, "The Vanquishers." Now, we're going back to the future… in this case, the more immediate future and the upcoming New Year's Day special "Eve of the Daleks." The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan find themselves trapped in an ELF storage unit and stuck in a terrifying time loop with some unexpected guests. And from the title, we think you can figure out who else shows up for the new year's festivities (more on that below). With less than three weeks to go, viewers are getting the first set of preview images from both the BBC and BBC America (unfortunately, the same four images), three that appear to be happening within the context of the special and one that looks more like a behind-the-scenes look:

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB2F7Oc5T_s)

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.