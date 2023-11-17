Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, children in need, daleks, david tennant, doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Children in Need Images Spotlight Tennant, Rizwan

David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor & Mawaan Rizwan's still-unknown character get the spotlight in new Doctor Who/BBC Children In Need images.

Article Summary David Tennant returns as the Fourteenth Doctor in a special Doctor Who scene for BBC Children in Need.

The scene features comedian Mawaan Rizwan in an undisclosed role, alongside Doctor Who veteran Tennant.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies wrote the scene, hinting at an interesting mystery.

Doctor Who fans can tune in at 7 pm UK time for the scene, with additional content on BBC iPlayer.

What better way to kick off the week (or so) leading up to BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event than by doing some good – and having a little fun in the process? Later today, a Davies-penned exclusive scene starring David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and actor/comedian Mawaan Rizwan will screen as part of the BBC Children in Need charity drive event (at 7 pm UK time). Encountering a mysterious new character (Rizwan), The Doctor (Tennant) uncovers an age-old mystery involving one of his oldest foes – we're thinking the Daleks. But what essential moment from the big bad's past could hold the key to the Doctor's future? Here's a look at two new images from the scene:

"Every year that I was on 'Doctor Who,' we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition; it's certainly a BBC tradition, and 'Doctor Who' is part of that. I'm so glad we're able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat,' Tennant shared about the news. Rizwan continued, "It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set." Davies added, "'Doctor Who' has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause."

So for an early look at Tenntant's Fourteenth Doctor in action, make sure to tune into BBC Children in Need today, with both the scene and an extended behind-the-scenes look available through "The Whoniverse" hub on BBC iPlayer. For those of you outside of the region, just be patient and keep an eye on social media – we're sure a few fans might end up sharing the love with the rest of the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!