"Doctor Who": BBC Offers Fans Series 12 "Big Moments" Recap [VIDEO]

You knew this was coming. It was inevitable, really. Another Doctor Who compilation video on the show's official YouTube Channel. This time it's the "Series 12 Best of Moments" – and it's less than four minutes long!

That's a bit of a surprise. It's like a quick flash with some commentary from showrunner Chris Chibnall and producer Matt Strevens. And they don't say much that's interesting or insightful. They just gush. That's fair enough. They made the show, after all, and they busted their humps doing it. It's really more like an extended highlights trailer for the season, really.

"Doctor Who": Fast Highlights Like A Jolt of Caffeine

So what do we get? Sacha Dhawan as the new Master, of course. First surprise of the season. Stephen Fry in his one brief appearance. He probably won't be back. If you saw the first episode of the season, you'll know why. Do you know he played a renegade Time Lord in the BBC 2001 audio drama Doctor Who: Death Comes to Time? That was a totally noncanonical story that killed off the 7th Doctor at the end.

Oh, and Lenny Henry – should we call him Sir Lenny Henry now? The Queen knighted him – as a Big Data tech billionaire villain. He didn't die, so he can come back later as a recurring bad guy. There's the alien villains who only appear as silhouettes in "Spyfall". Now that I think about it, their outlines make them look like Morris Dancers. Evil Morris Dancers from space. I wouldn't put it past Doctor Who.

And then of course there's the real highlights of the season: the return of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and the reveal of the hidden Doctor (Jo Martin). Those two and the Master pretty much made the season.

Maybe they just want this short video to be a taster. Fans should just go watch the entire episodes after this taster so they can see the whole story. That makes sense. We're not getting Series 13 for a while yet.

Oh wait, they already shot the end of year Special with the Daleks in it. They got that done late last year or early this year. We still have that to look forward to.