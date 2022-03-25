Doctor Who: BBC Releases "Legend of the Sea Devils" Preview Images

So here's how it's looking. Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner heading into Series 14 of the BBC's long-running Doctor Who, where a new Doctor will also be taking over the TARDIS. But since that's not expected to take place until late in 2023, there are rumors that Davies is putting together a series of "specials" that would also coincide with the BBC's 100th anniversary that would see Matt Smith, David Tennant, and others return to their beloved roles. But before we get to any of that, there's still the matter of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final run of three specials, with Easter weekend looking to bring back The Doctor (Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) for "Legend of the Sea Devils." With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at three newly-released preview images for the special (written by Chibnall and Ella Road, and directed by Haolu Wang), followed by a look back at the trailer as well as the official overview:

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet