Doctor Who, Beyoncé, Cobra Kai, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Doctor Who, Disney, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s What If…?, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday: Beyoncé/Mariah Carey/John Cena, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls, Netflix's Bridgerton, ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, NFL Christmas Gameday: Beyoncé/Mariah Carey/John Cena, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Doctor Who, Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 26, 2024:

What If…? S03E05 Sneak Peek: The Vision vs. Ironheart & Dora Milaje

The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast

Beyoncé Slays Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday; Drops "1.14.25" Tease

Tower of God S02E24: "The Cost of Battle"/S02E25: "Return of the King"

Cobra Kai Composers on Sekai Taikai, Scoring Narratives & Miyagi Scene

The Boys: Vought Drops Some Christmas Coal in "Woke Mob" Stockings

Netflix/NFL: Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Released

Doctor Who Season 2 Teaser: Ruby, Belinda, Mrs. Flood, UNIT & More!

Doctor Who: Joy to the World: The Most Moffat of Christmas Specials

AEW Dynamite on 34th St Preview: Don't Ruin Christmas by Watching

Netflix Has "Santa Cena" to Thank for Getting NFL Christmas Gameday

Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour Retcons Lore, Updates Story

Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Bridgerton: Here's Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha During Season 4 Table Read

NFL Christmas Gameday Viewing Guide: Chiefs/Steelers; Ravens/Texans

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Andrea Bocelli in The Christmas Day Daily LITG, 25th of December 2024

