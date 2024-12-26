Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Beyoncé, Cobra Kai, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Doctor Who, Disney, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s What If…?, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday: Beyoncé/Mariah Carey/John Cena, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls, Netflix's Bridgerton, ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, NFL Christmas Gameday: Beyoncé/Mariah Carey/John Cena, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Doctor Who, Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 26, 2024:
What If…? S03E05 Sneak Peek: The Vision vs. Ironheart & Dora Milaje
The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast
Beyoncé Slays Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday; Drops "1.14.25" Tease
Tower of God S02E24: "The Cost of Battle"/S02E25: "Return of the King"
Cobra Kai Composers on Sekai Taikai, Scoring Narratives & Miyagi Scene
The Boys: Vought Drops Some Christmas Coal in "Woke Mob" Stockings
Netflix/NFL: Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Released
Doctor Who Season 2 Teaser: Ruby, Belinda, Mrs. Flood, UNIT & More!
Doctor Who: Joy to the World: The Most Moffat of Christmas Specials
AEW Dynamite on 34th St Preview: Don't Ruin Christmas by Watching
Netflix Has "Santa Cena" to Thank for Getting NFL Christmas Gameday
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour Retcons Lore, Updates Story
Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls: Your Preview/Viewing Guide
Bridgerton: Here's Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha During Season 4 Table Read
NFL Christmas Gameday Viewing Guide: Chiefs/Steelers; Ravens/Texans
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Your Preview/Viewing Guide
Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Andrea Bocelli in The Christmas Day Daily LITG, 25th of December 2024
