Andrea Bocelli in The Christmas Day Daily LITG, 25th of December 2024
Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, how very festive and unexpected!
Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, which might have been slightly unexpected but amused my wife, even if we have no way to watch the show itself.
Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have. And a very happy Christmas, one and all…
Andrea Bocelli and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: Your Preview/Viewing Guide
- Doctor Who: The War Games Colourised Cut's Surprise Regeneration Scene
- Marvel In March 2025 Welcomes The Age Of Revelation
- Jonathan Hickman's Imperial From Marvel Comics In The Summer Of 2025
- Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: "Volunteers" Images Released
- Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along
- Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
- Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I.Joe Energon Solicits For March 2025
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For March 2025
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- One Year Of Geiger in Ghost Machine March 2025 Solicits
- Workers At Newbury Comics To Vote On Joining A Union
- Street Fighter Masters: Guile From Udon Studios in March 2025 Solicits
- Hannah Berry And Chris Riddell Team Up For University Challenge
- Kathleen Gros' Birdie Marigold & The Mini-Golf Mystery Graphic Novel
- Yellowstone Finale Reexamined in the Daily LITG, 24th of December 2024
LITG one year ago, Happy Suella…
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of The Whole Marvel Universe
- God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Blade & Blood Hunt In 2024
- Bleeding Cool's Mystery Retailer Responds To Brian Hibbs
- Enter the New Year with Our Godzilla King of the Monsters Gift Guide
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Captain America
- Mickey Mouse Has a Date with Public Domain Soon (But There's A Catch)
- Paul Reiser Writes 'Aliens/What If Carter Burke Had Lived' For Marvel
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Iron Man… Civil War III?
- Spero Toys' Animal Warriors Of The Kingdom From Comic Shops In March
- A Christmas Eve Mystery- The Daily LITG, 24th of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
- That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder
- Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
- The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
- Frank Miller Presents' Full March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
- The Orville, Doctor Who, The Sandman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Steve Mannion Tells Origin Of Fearless Dawn in March 2023 Solicits
- Toy #1 From Paranormal Hitmen Creators in Keenspot March 2023 Solicits
- The Penultimate Gold Digger in Antarctic Press' March 2023 Solicits
- Hoan Of Orcs & Pop Up in Blood Moon Comics' March 2023 Solicits
- Barack Obama Calls Kate Beaton's Ducks A Favourite Book Of The Year
- Garth Ennis' Hawk The Slayer In 2000AD/Rebellion March 2023 Solicits
- The Orville Season 4 MIA in the Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2022
LITG three years ago, It's Grampá Christmas
- Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
- Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
- Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
- Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022
- Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits
- Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits
- Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits
- The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits
- Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary
- Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations
- Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits
- Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation
- We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400
- We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
- Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
- Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DIS, Kevin Gunstone.
- Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
- Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
- My Dad.
