Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, Creature Commandos, Agents of SHIELD, Heartstopper, Cobra Kai, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s What If…?, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS's Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix's Heartstopper, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AEW/WWE, CBS's Matlock, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, Creature Commandos, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Heartstopper, Cobra Kai, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 25, 2024:

What If…? Season 3 E04 Preview: Howard the Duck & Darcy Take Flight

Creature Commandos Season 1 Finale Has Post-Credits Scene: Gunn

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Winderbaum's Interesting MCU Canon Response

Heartstopper Season 3: Netflix Shares First Wave of Blooper Greatness

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Images; Crane Kick Still "Illegal": Zabka

AEW UK TV Deal Extension Spreads Socialist Cheer Like Santa Marx

Matlock Season 1 Final Eps Could Be Season 2 Game Changers: Marshall

WWE Raw Sleighs AEW in Christmas Miracle; Tony Khan on Naughty List

The Rookie Season 7: Valentine's Day, April Fool's Day Eps on The Way

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Teaser: "The Finale Event" Set for Feb. 13th

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Moves on From Finale, John Dutton's Fate

Hannah Berry And Chris Riddell Team Up For University Challenge

Doctor Who: The War Games Colourised Cut's Surprise Regeneration Scene

Creature Commandos, Dexter, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Yellowstone Finale Reexamined in the Daily LITG, 24th of December 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!