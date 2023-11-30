Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Christmas Special Images, Overview & Cast Revealed

Here's a preview of the BBC's upcoming Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who Christmas Special: "The Church on Ruby Road."

Article Summary Preview images of the Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" released.

Ncuti Gatwa stars as the Fifteenth Doctor alongside Millie Gibson.

The special features guest star Davina McCall playing herself.

Returning cast and new faces announced for Doctor Who Series 14 & 15.

Earlier this week, the BBC offered an early preview of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, beginning their new series of adventures together on December 25th with "The Church on Ruby Road." Set for BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+, the special episode sees the Doctor coming face-to-face with the mythical & mysterious goblins – and with the mysterious Ruby. Little is known about the Doctor's future companion as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor and takes off with them in the TARDIS.

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today to kick off the holidays early:

"It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

