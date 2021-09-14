Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Returns for More Big Finish Dramas

Big Finish Productions announced today that the second series of Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures starring Christopher Eccleston, will be released throughout 2022 and into 2023. Last year, Big Finish announced the 9th Doctor's return to Doctor Who, with his inaugural series of full-cast audio dramas currently delighting audiences and critics alike. Now, Christopher Eccleston will return to the TARDIS for twelve more exciting adventures in time and space, across four brand new box sets.

Christopher Eccleston said: "Just before Christmas in 2020, I walked into a small recording studio in an industrial estate in North London. Me and the sound engineer looked at each other and we smiled and said, 'Let's go!' Then I started playing the Ninth Doctor again, and I loved it. It's been one of the great joys for me of the past year. It's a lovely way to do it, so I'm coming back to record more."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Ninth Doctor Adventures series two | Christopher Eccleston returns (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-N1aeQDPWY)

Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "I am so glad that Christopher has enjoyed his time with us so much that he has agreed to continue his travels in the TARDIS. Bringing the Ninth Doctor back to the Doctor Who universe has been one of the few enjoyable parts of the past year and I am so glad that the adventures will continue!"

Producer David Richardson added: "I've spent most of my summer weekends sitting in the garden, iPad on my lap, reading the scripts for The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Series Two. Happy days indeed. No spoilers but expect emotional, character-based stories, and lots of adventure – going deep into Earth's past and into the far future.

"From an old railway station to the seas of Titan, to a very unusual furniture store in the present day, it's another trip of a lifetime – and I can't wait to be back in the studio again in October, where we will bring these words to brilliant life. Recording the first season with Chris was one of my happiest times at Big Finish, and I feel privileged to be going back for more."

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order the second series The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector's edition CD, digital download, or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively HERE.